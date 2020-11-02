MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man wanted for taking part in a large ATM skimming ring that targeted several southeastern cities, including Mobile, has been captured.
According to the FBI, Doru Marian Maris and the Romanian ATM skimming ring based in Atlanta stole $1.2 million from victims in Jacksonville, New Orleans, Memphis, Charlotte, Mobile, New York, and Atlanta.
A warrant was issued for his arrest in August on charges of conspiracy to commit access device fraud. He was recently arrested in Romania.
FBI investigators said they are still looking for an accomplice identified as Nelu Onica.
