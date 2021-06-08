The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida wants to know: Have you seen this man?
OCSO detectives want Aaron Dwayne Dawson for questioning in a fatal shooting case. They say he has three active felony warrants.
The shooting near Fort Walton Beach on Monday resulted in the death of 28-year-old Stoney Mathis outside his Bennett's End home.
Deputies found Mathis' body in a wooded island directly in front of his address after responding to a call of "shots fired" around 2 p.m. Mathis had been struck multiple times.
OCSO investigators say they received reports of two cars seen in the vicinity prior to the shooting -- a silver/gray Kia Soul with two black males inside and a dark gray sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, Emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.c om, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
