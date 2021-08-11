PENSACOLA, Fla. --Pensacola Police are asking for the help of the public to locate a man wanted in connection of the thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in the Pensacola area.
31-year-old Westley David Dyal, also known as Westley Ryal, of Pensacola, is wanted for burglary, grand theft, and criminal mischief.
He may be driving a 2005 silver Dodge Durango.
Anyone having information on where police can locate Dyal should call Pensacola Police at 850-435-1901, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.
