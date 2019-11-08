ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard has been caught in northwest Florida.
Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, sporting a swollen left eye in his arrest photo, was booked overnight into the Escambia County Jail.
Yazeed was previously out on bond for attempted murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of first-degree robbery in connection with a February case out of Montgomery.
Investigators believe he was at the same location where 19-year-old college student Blanchard was last seen in Lee County, Ala. They believe he is involved in taking her against her will.
Blanchard disappeared more than two weeks ago.
Two days after she was last seen, investigators found her SUV at an apartment complex about an hour away in Montgomery. The vehicle had damage to the front right fender and scrapes on a passenger-side door.
They say forensic evidence discovered in the vehicle indicates Blanchard, a student at Southern Union Community College in Auburn, was harmed.
Auburn police this week released images of Yazeed showing him at the gas station while Blanchard was there.
Escambia Sheriff's Maj. Andrew Hobbs said deputies were called by U.S. marshals to help them with the arrest at about 11 p.m. on Thursday on Interstate 10 at the Pine Forest Exit.
Hobbs said when Yazeed spotted authorities, he fled from a vehicle. Deputies and marshals chased him down and arrested him a short distance away, he said.
Yazeed was booked into jail at 2:32 a.m. Friday.
A reward of about $105,000 was offered for information leading to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.