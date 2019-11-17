MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Just before midnight Saturday officers were called to a fight in the parking lot of Alabama Bar and Lounge on Airport Boulevard where 31-year-old Michael Beasley was found shot to death.
People across the Gulf Coast are mourning the man who was well-known in the racing community and well-loved as a person.
Facebook posts from several racetracks as far as Florida and others show just how much he will be missed.
Fox10 was told Beasley worked at Sunny South Raceway in Grand Bay where many people got to know him as someone who never met a stranger and was always lending a helping hand.
One person who did not want to go on camera says the night of the shooting Beasley was just trying to help a friend.
Police have not released the name of the 21-year-old man suspected of shooting Beasley.
He was also shot and taken to the hospital where he is being guarded by police in critical condition.
