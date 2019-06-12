Man who escaped from Robertsdale jail recaptured after chase in Baldwin County

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man who escaped from the Robertsdale City Jail was recaptured after a vehicle chase in Baldwin County.
Investigators said Christian Zachary Gibson climbed and jumped over the barbed wire fence at the jail around noon Wednesday. Police said Gibson then ran to the nearby RV's Unlimited store and stole a UTV and drove it to Foley. Once there, police said Gibson then stole a car and led officers on a chase into Silverhill.
Gibson was taken into custody on County Road 49 near Highway 104. He was taken to North Baldwin Infirmary to get treated for a dog bite. He will be taken to the Baldwin County Jail once he is released from the hospital.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, Robertsdale Police, and the U.S. Marshals Service were involved in the pursuit.
