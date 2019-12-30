Monday, an attorney for the man who owns the property that includes the only entrance to Prichard Memorial Cemetery, said they're working with the city of Prichard on days and hours to unlock the gate, until there is a resolution.
Attorney Doug Anderson said the property owner, Lee Dale Scarbrough, decided to gate his property off because he saw what appeared to be illegal activity taking place.
"He's a fine gentlemen he's not trying to keep people from visiting their loved ones in the cemetery. He's just trying to protect his property," said Anderson.
According to Anderson, the lot had been sold for taxes and the state owned it. Scarbrough, who lives near the lot, purchased it earlier this year.
"At that time he called me to discuss this road, driveway that was going through his property and what should he do?" said Anderson.
Anderson said he alerted the owners of the cemetery about the gate being put up, in a letter 6 months ago. The problem is, it's unclear who the owner actually is. The city is trying to sort that out.
"3 months after i sent that letter, I received a phone call from out of state and I don't recall who he was representing but he said he was representing some ownership or someone who thought they had some ownership in the cemetery. I told him what our intentions were," he said.
An official with the city of Prichard, claims Scarbrough's gate is in violation of state code. The code says,
"(a) Owners and lessees of private land on which a cemetery, graves, or burial sites are located shall have a duty to allow ingress and egress to the cemetery, graves, or burial sites by (1) family members, friends, or descendants of deceased persons buried there; (2) any cemetery plot owner; and (3) any person engaged in genealogical, historical, or cultural research, who has given reasonable notice to the owner of record or to the lessees, or both."
The land in front of the cemetery that Scarbrough owns doesn't include, a cemetery, grave, or burial site, just an entrance to a cemetery. Anderson said he doesn't believe this applies.
