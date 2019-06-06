The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect who pulled a gun on a good Samaritan giving him a ride to a restaurant last month.
According to authorities, the victim told OCSO deputies he was approached by a man at the Shalimar Tom Thumb May 24th. He says the individual asked for a ride to a nearby restaurant, saying he was hungry and homeless.
They say during the drive the man askedthe driver to pull over in a parking lot on 11th Avenue where he produced a handgun and demanded all his money stating, “I will shoot you right now."
The man replied he had $11 and he could take it, but the robber then sprinted from the scene after an employee came out of nearby business.
The OCSO identified the suspect as 23-year old Marqus Ladon Demons, no known address. Demons was arrested June 5th on a charge of robbery with a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.