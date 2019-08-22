BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- The man convicted of attempted murder after shooting a Baldwin County deputy was sentenced Thursday.
In Judge Jody Bishop's circuit court room, Forrest Bullin was sentenced to 15 years on a first-degree domestic violence conviction and 35 years on an attempted murder conviction, to be served consecutively. As well, he must pay $2,500 court costs and $1,000 to the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Fund for each of the convictions.
This is in addition to the 10 years he was sentenced on a federal conviction.
Forrest Bullin shot Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Corporal Mike Walker during a domestic violence investigation at Bullin's home on December 19, 2017.
Walker survived the shooting but suffered serious damage to his left eye.
