JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- The armed man who barricaded himself inside a home after shooting his wife multiple times has surrendered, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said. 41-year old Vinet Williams Moore is charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, Ezell told FOX10 News that his personnel on the scene did a magnificent job under dangerous conditions during the hours-long ordeal.

Ezell said that deputies earlier got the woman to an ambulance and that two children ages 15 and 9 escaped from the house with the assistance from a Jackson County Deputy.

Officials had been negotiating with the man trying to get him to come out of the house and surrender.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect and his wife were arguing in the front yard of their home on Brookstone Drive in the St. Martin area when the man fired shots at her.

The JCSO says the man then went into the house where their two children were. The children were able to get out of the home through a window.

The sheriff says the man was believed to have at least two weapons inside the home.

The woman, who was shot multiple times, was first taken to Singing River Health System’s Ocean Springs hospital before she was then flown to University Hospital's Trauma Center in Mobile, according to officials.