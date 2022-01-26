UPDATE: Paul Rogers has been found safe in Mobile.
Mobile Police said a man in the early stages of Alzheimer's has been reported missing.
Family members said Paul Rogers, 68, wandered away from his home wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, grey pants, and blue and grey shoes.
Anyone who can help find Rogers is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.