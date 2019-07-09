The Mobile Cyber Intelligence unit apprehended 39-year-old Kelly Akins Tuesday morning in Mobile.
Authorities say he was wanted for five commercial robberies that occurred in Mobile as well as robberies in Gulfport, D'Iberville, and Lucedale, Mississippi. He is currently being held at Mobile County Metro Jail without bond.
Akins also has additional charges out of Texas and Louisiana.
Authorities also arrested Katrina Michelle Johnson in Lucedale. She is being charged with five counts of Robbery 1st degree and may face additional charges.
Assisting in the arrests were: the Gulfport Police Department, Lucedale Police Department, D'Iberville Police Department, Team Sheriff and the Biloxi Police Department
