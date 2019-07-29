MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is assisting Prichard Police after two people show up shot at University Hospital.
Mobile Police were initially dispatched just after 4 p.m. Monday to the hospital after the man and woman showed up in front of the ER with gunshot wounds. No word on the extent of their injuries, but their car had bullet holes in the side of it.
We later learned one of the victims was able to tell officers the shooting took place in Prichard. Prichard Police tell us it happened on Main Street near Price Avenue.
Again, the victims were able to drive themselves roughly three miles to the hospital. At last check investigators tell us no one was in custody.
We're still awaiting an official update from Prichard Police.
