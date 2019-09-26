MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A grand jury in Mobile County during its September session has indicted a man and woman on capital murder charges in connection with the December 2018 shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.
Rory Smith and India Nelson were both indicted on charges of capital murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Nelson also was indicted on a criminal mischief charged.
The indictment accuses the pair of intentionally causing the Christmas Eve death of Jackory Lavelle Smith. The teen was shot at Carondolet Apartments.
Prosecutors say Nelson shot into the apartment hitting the teen while he was sleeping.
Nelson and Smith pleaded not guilty of all charges in court earlier this year.
