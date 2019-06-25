FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said a shooting near Foley left a man in critical condition.
Investigators said one person was shot outside a home on Keller road near Helton Drive. The sheriff's office said the victim is a man in his 20 and was shot once int he stomach and once in the leg. He was flown to University Hospital on a medical helicopter and is listed in critical condition.
Deputies said the scene is secure and there is no current threat to the public. Deputies said the shooter has not been charged and is cooperating with investigators. According to deputies, the victim was visiting the home before he was shot, he was told to leave and was shot after he went back to the home.
Investigators have not released the names of those involved.
