Pensacola, Fla. (WALA)-- Who wants to be a millionaire? The better question is who doesn’t. The Powerball jackpot climbing to $540 million so far.

“We are hoping to win big, get it, and take care of family members,” said Bob Corker and Karin Suarez.

More than half a billion dollars is up for grabs, and it has Alabamians crossing their fingers all the way to the state line.

“I live in Phenix City, Alabama, which is on the Georgia line, so we play Georgia when we’re at home and Florida when we are here,” said Joe Barnes.

Alabama is one of the last remaining states without a lottery, but that could change. A lottery and casino bill is expected to be discussed in the upcoming legislative session, which begins next week.

In the meantime, Monday night’s drawing is estimated to be $540 million, which is up from $522 million from the morning, and people are already planning how they will spend the big bucks.

“Pay off our bills, get us a new home, which we really need, take care of our children, and the rest of it we don’t know,” said Suarez. “Retire, but God bless anybody who does win it who needs it. Don’t go to work anymore.”

A method to the magic—never break tradition.

“I’ve been playing these exact numbers since the Florida lottery started in 1976,” said Barnes. “They haven’t hit yet, but they are due to come up.”

The odds of winning the Powerball is 1 in 292 million.