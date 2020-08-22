ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA)-- As Tropical Storm Marco and Laura move closer and closer to the northern gulf coast, boaters took advantage of the picture perfect weather on Saturday in Orange Beach.
“It was incredible, lots of people out there and everybody looked like they were having a good time,” said Clarke Pradat.
Like Pradat, many are keeping their fingers crossed for the rest of the weekend.
“As long as it’s clear then we’ll be out there, but you know, if it looks like it’s gonna rain, look a little rough, we’re gonna stay off.”
Over at the Orange Beach Marina the dockmaster says his crew is on standby until Monday morning,”We’re still on the verge of doing things, but we’re not, we’re just gonna wait and see a little bit,” said Jimmy Beason.
For now it’s a waiting game keeping them on the ball since they’ll have to act quick depending on how the systems move.
“We haul a lot of boats out into the boat yard, we don’t but the people here in the marina do. And we tie up basically every boat in the marina that stays and so it takes a while to do that.”
Beason says some of their 150 boats at the marina have already been hauled out.
He encourages boaters to have a plan in case you must move your boat.. and have supplies ready if you need to tie it up.
