Mardi Gras comes early this year for Fairhope Brewing Company

Mardi Gras season is coming early this year in Fairhope.
This Saturday Fairhope Brewing Company is hosting their very own Mardi Gras in July, for those of you who need a break from the sun, or just want to let the good times roll.
The brewery will be busting out the beads, beats, and brews, like their signature Mardi Gras beers, King Cake, Bubba likes Moonpie stouts, and Hurricane Wheat.
They’ll also be breaking out a new Double Stuffed Oreo Stout, made with real Oreos.
The only thing keeping it from being just like March’s carnival is the hot weather.
“We decorate the inside of the taproom all in Mardi Gras colors, streamers, posters, have some beers that are Mardi Gras themed, so everything about the day makes you feel a little bit about Mardi Gras minus the parades and no floats though,” said Brian Kane, with Fairhope Brewing Company.
Its five dollars to get in the door, which includes a souvenir glass for all who attend.
The party will roll at 2 pm, with several bands and food trucks bringing in some Cajun flair and fare.
