UPDATE: Mark Barron's 2nd annual youth camp has been canceled due to Tropical Storm Barry.
One of the only things more powerful than a Mark Barron tackle is his message to his hometown.
"Just believe in yourself. Don't ever give up on yourself. Always believe in yourself whatever it is you want to be,” said former St. Paul’s football player and now Pittsburgh Steeler, Mark Barron.
It’s simple but effective.
"At least go at it and try it out with everything in you and if it doesn’t work out you can try something else but believe in yourself and don’t ever doubt yourself because of where you are starting at,” said Barron.
The former St. Paul's Saint and Alabama Crimson Tide will never forget his roots.
"Coming from here I feel like I developed a mentality growing up, so I have to remember where I am from in order to keep that in my head,” said Barron.
That's why the Pittsburgh Steeler is back in his hometown getting ready to host his second annual free youth football camp.
"I think it's important for these kids to see somebody who has been successful and has done something they could possibly do in their lives and to give them that access and let them see someone who's done it,” said Barron.
As Barron gets ready for another year in the pros chasing that super bowl ring he said Mobile will forever be his home.
"I mean that's what made me. It's a big part of what made me so I can't ever forget that because that's what's driven me, where I am from,” said Barron.
For more information or to register, go to http://www.markbarroncamps.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.