Eastern Shore Art Center invites the community to engage in creativity and conservation as the art center celebrates TURTLES!
Guests will enjoy interactive booths, an art exhibit, art projects, and fun grab bags. From Red Bellies and Gophers to Loggerheads and Leatherbacks, turtles are taking over the Eastern Shore Art Center!
EVENT DETAILS:
Saturday, September 21, 2019 @ Noon-4pm
Eastern Shore Art Center (401 Oak St. Fairhope, AL 36532)
• Film Screenings: “The Underwater Forest” and Sea Turtle Micro Documentaries running throughout the event
• Art Exhibit: Artists will have the opportunity to exhibit in our “underwater” Wilson Gallery, as it is filled with turtle inspired art. Ceramic turtle necklaces and magnets will be for sale with proceeds benefiting “Share the Beach” Alabama’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program
• Make-and-Take Kid's Turtle Art Projects: Head down to the studios to create your own mixed media turtle painting in our “Shell out the Art” project.
• Conservation Education: Check out a mock sea turtle nest and learn about how humans can positively impact the sea turtle population with “Share the Beach”. Explore “Creative Conservation” with ESAC Community Outreach Director, Nancy Raia, and see how she has used visual arts to garner support for Weeks Bay, Dauphin Island, and other local environmental organizations.
• Book Signing: “Finding Home: The Life of Stella Sea Turtle” with author Simone Lipscomb and illustrator Linda-Bell Schorer
• Plastic Bag Exchange: Bring in plastic grocery bags to recycle and in exchange receive a reusable tote with goodies! While supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.