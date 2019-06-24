MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Defendant Markeise Caldwell pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated child abuse at an arraignment Monday morning, according to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office.
Caldwell is accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-month-old baby.
The child died after being treated at Providence Hospital last year for "blunt force trauma," according to officials.
Authorities say 4-month-old Kendrick Cole suffered lacerations and injuries to internal organs. The lower part of his liver was completely detached. Prosecutors claim Caldwell struck the baby's head multiple times on the footboard of a bed, causing a skull fracture and massive brain bleeds that eventually led to his death.
Caldwell remains in Mobile County Metro Jail awaiting trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.