The sixth annual Martin Luther King, Junior clean-up day hosted by Mobile United is taking aim at Eslava Creek. Organizers are inviting you to come out and clean up trash that has made its way into a big portion of our waterway.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day clean-up
