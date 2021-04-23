PENSACOLA, Fla. --The City of Pensacola Ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn inside businesses within City of Pensacola limits expired yesterday on April 22, 2021, and is no longer in effect.

The City of Pensacola encourages residents and visitors to continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including:

• Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others.

• Stay 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with you.

• Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you.

• Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

City of Pensacola employees are still required to wear masks while in common areas inside city facilities, and members of the public are encouraged to wear masks inside city facilities.

For more information about COVID-19 in Florida, visit floridahealth.gov/covid19.