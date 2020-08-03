Masked man robs bank in Lucedale

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WALA) -- Deputies in George County are searching for a man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon in Lucedale.
Investigators said the masked man approached a teller at the Singing River Federal Credit Union and implied that he was armed. He fled the scene with cash in a blue Ford Escape.
Anyone with information is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
You can also report tips at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.
