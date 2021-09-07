MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A massive beehive was found in a giant oak tree near the Ann Street Villages in Mobile.

A professional beekeeper was called in to remove it. The people living in the area said they didn't know the hive was there until Tuesday, when the bees started swarming.

Beekeeper Doug Schiver said because the hive was inside a tree, it is hard to know just how big it was.