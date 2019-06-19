PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WALA) -- FOX10 News is following breaking news out of Perdido Key Wednesday morning, as a devastating fire spread to multiple buildings but resulted in no fatalities.
Fire crews responded in the 4 a.m. hour to the scene of the fire at Key Harbour Condominiums in Perdido Key. That's just east of the Alabama line.
The fire spread to multiple structures, with numerous condominium units destroyed and another building, a beach house, still fully involved in the 6 a.m. hour. It is estimated that 14 units at Key Harbour and 12 units at Pescador Landing were destroyed, according to officials.
People were observed being removed from the area on stretchers.
Officials say two were transported to an area hospital -- one firefighter with heat-related injuries and a resident with mild smoke-related injuries. Both are expected to be OK.
All residents are accounted for, officials said at mid-morning, while some pets may still be missing.
Neighbors told FOX10 News they heard what sounded like an explosion around 4 a.m. We're told people ran from the nearby Flora-Bama establishment to knock on doors and get people to evacuate to safety.
Officials say the majority of condominium units were destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Perdido Key Drive was shut down near the 17000 block, just past the state line, to allow fire crews to connect hoses to hydrants.
Bystanders watched the efforts of firefighters from nearby condominiums and the street.
Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighters and Escambia County EMS crews responded to the blaze, with 75 firefighters on scene, according to Escambia County officials. Assistance also came from Escambia County Area Transit, City of Pensacola Fire, Baldwin County EMS, Santa Rosa County Fire, Orange Beach Fire, Fire & Emergency Services of the Gulf Coast, Lillian Volunteer Fire Department, Gulf Power, ECUA and the Red Cross.
The Florida Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.