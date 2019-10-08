MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Major changes are in the works for air travel in Southern Alabama.
For more than a year, the Mobile Airport Authority has been working to move all commercial travel to the Downtown Airport from the Regional Airport in West Mobile.
On Tuesday, it held the first open house to discuss the master plan with the community.
People in attendance wanted to know what's going to happen to their homes since there has been a lot of talk about buying property near the airport, but the head of the Mobile Airport Authority said they have no firm plans to do that yet.
“This whole thing has been happening and everybody is wondering what's going on, but nobody is really telling them how it's going to affect them and their homes,” said Lismer Williams.
At a public meeting on Tuesday that was one of the questions, but still there is a lot of support for a bigger and better Brookley Field.
“It's great that the airport is coming, a lot of people like it,” Williams said.
“I’m really excited about it, I think it will be a good thing,” said Elbert Stallworth.
As the airport moves forward with the master planning process, leaders are looking at every aspect of the airport.
“The plan will sort of address what type of area we need as we continue to build and be a bigger airport, but right now our focus is concentrated on the land that we own,” said Chris Curry, President of the Mobile Airport Authority.
Tuesday was one of three public meetings, the goal to hear citizens’ concerns.
“It's an open dialogue,” Williams said. “These people weren't given the information they wanted to hear because they didn't know that's what they wanted to hear.”
The Downtown Terminal that opened in May has always been set to be temporary.
The master planning process is set to be finished in the middle of 2020.
As of now, the airport authority is hoping to have a new downtown terminal built by 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.