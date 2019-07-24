Matthews Park 12u ALL-STARS are heading to the Cal Ripken World Series after beating Bryant Arkansas 10-2 in Siloam Springs! The World Series will be played in Branson, Missouri August 2-10. The team stopped by our studio during Fox 10 News at 4pm to talk about this dream opportunity.
Matthews Park 12u team gets pumped up for Cal Ripken World Series!
