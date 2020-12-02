MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A water main break at/near 1501 Navco Rd. resulted in a water outage, Mobile Area Water and Sewer System officials announced Wednesday.
According to MAWSS, the outage affected customers who are on the north and south sides of I-10 from McVay Drive to Dog River.
They say out of an abundance of caution, MAWSS is asking customers in the affected areas to boil water for three minutes prior to consumption.
MAWSS crews will flush the lines and test the water. Customers will be notified when the Boil Water Advisory is lifted.
For additional information, customers should contact the MAWSS customer care line at 694-3165.
