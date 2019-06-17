MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System announced via Twitter it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the vandalism of a manhole and the resulting wastewater overflow.
The utility says the vandalism occurred Sunday near 1120 Greenway Drive East.
MAWSS says 1,350 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Three Mile Creek as a result of the vandalism.
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.
Area residents should take precautions when using Three Mile Creek for recreational purposes because of the overflow, according to the Mobile County Health Department. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.
