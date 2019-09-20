MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Area Water and Sewer System experienced multiple sanitary sewer overflows as a result of heavy rains that occurred Thursday, the utility reports.
Below are the locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters. All overflows have stopped, according to MAWSS.
Location, Estimated Gallons, Receiving Water
- 2335 Dog River Dr S 7175 Dog River
- Dog River Dr W @ Marengo Dr 2400 Dog River
- 2317 Dog River Dr 625 Dog River
- 2409 Octavia Dr S 9100 Dog River
- 2668 Mill St @ Julian St 7000 Three Mile Creek
- Siena Vista Dr (Dead End) 7200 Three Mile Creek
- Tonlours Dr @ Three Mile Creek 14400 Three Mile Creek
- 63 Conti St @ Demouy Av 6600 Eslava Creek
- Conti St @ Demouy Av 3600 Eslava Creek
- Conti St @ Demouy Av 90 Eslava Creek
- 120 Demouy Av @ Murray St 4750 Eslava Creek
- 202 Morgan Av 500 Eslava Creek
- 50 Westwood St @ Homewood St 2775 Eslava Creek
- 208 Westwood St 42000 Eslava Creek
- 1102 Gimon Cir 9750 Eslava Creek
- 766 Johnston Av 21000 Eslava Creek
- 2459 Mount Island Dr 30000 Eslava Creek
- 1600 Hurtel St 9000 Eslava Creek
- 1556 Hurtel St 600 Eslava Creek
- 146 Yester Oaks Dr 5500 Eslava Creek
