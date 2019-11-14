The Stimpson administration is making a recommendation on a group it would like to see manage Hank Aaron Stadium.
Thursday morning the mayor asked the Mobile City Council to assign the lease for the stadium to the Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group
It's a group made up of two former BayBears assistant general managers, among others.
The group would assume the remaining two years left on the BayBears lease.
But it said it would also like a longer term deal.
In September, FOX10 News spoke with one of the partners, Ari Rosenbaum, about its plans for the property.
Rosenbaum said at that time, "What I'd like to see is a lot of events around like what I just said, the community and the city: family affordable events. And that includes baseball because it's a baseball field, so we're going to center everything around that."
Rosenbaum said the group would like to see the return of minor league baseball, but that it would take about two years to get anything approved.
He also said the facility would need some work to ever get a team back.
But the group said it will be responsible for any needed upgrades during the term of the lease.
Rosenbaum spoke to council members Tuesday.
They asked questions but no one expressed opposition.
The council is expected to vote next week or the week after.
