The Stimpson administration appears to be getting ready to propose an emergency grant program in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdowns.
The Mobile City Council will hold a special meeting Friday afternoon to consider an amendment to the city budget appropriating money for the grant program.
No word on how much money or how it would be distributed.
But, according to the city council agenda, it would be called "Ignite Mobile."
The meeting is set for 3 pm.
