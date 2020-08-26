Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is proposing pay raises for city employees in the budget for next year.
The Mobile City Council's Finance Committee met this week to talk about the proposed fiscal 2021 budget.
Committee Chairman Joel Daves says the proposed budget includes a two and a half percent across the board pay increase for city employees.
COVID-19 has hit the economy and Daves says revenues in the capital improvement fund budget will be flat year to year.
But he says $13 million dollars in operating surplus from 2019 has been added to the budget for special projects including improvements at Trimmier Park, Mims Park, and other parks and projects.
There will be a public hearing during next week's city council meeting to talk about the proposed budget.
