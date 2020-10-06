MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Mayor Sandy Stimpson says Mobile is better prepared to tackle hurricane Delta after going through Sally, urging people across the Port City to heed warnings and make a plan now.
Mayor Stimpson says people should be preparing for Delta just as much as they did Sally, if not more so, but this time around something he wants people to be aware of is the amount of debris on the streets already.
“If somebody is not taking this seriously after what we just saw happen with Sally then there’s very little we can do to help them,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.
As Delta darts toward the Gulf Coast it’s a race against time across Mobile as crews work quickly to collect the rest of Sally's mess.
“We’re doing everything we can in the next 72 hours to get as much of that up as we can.”
The city hopes to speed up the process, counting on homeowners to help them clear the streets.
They’ve staged trailers at Langan Municipal Park (4901 Zeigler Blvd.) and James Seales Community Center (540 Texas St.) and are asking people across Mobile to dump bagged debris before Delta strikes.
People can drop off bags of yard debris between Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Friday, Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As people prepare for Sally sand is also up for grabs at Langan Park for anyone needing to fill sandbags.
“Heed the power of the hurricane. they certainly need to be taken seriously,” said Public Safety Director James Barber.
Mayor Stimpson says the city is on standby for what Delta sets into motion.
“Depending on the strength of this storm, you know, 30 mph wind, an increase of 30-40 mile an hour winds is a big deal and they’ll be some that will probably want to leave the city of Mobile and go north to family and friends, but we don’t know that yet. we’re not pulling that trigger until we know more than what we know today,” said Mayor Stimpson.
There's still no word on shelters yet, but he expects the Mobile County EMA to give an update tomorrow.
“You know, one of the biggest ways to prepare for this storm is to really take heed of advice of officials,” said Public Safety Director Barber.
Something dangerous Public Safety Director Barber says they noticed during Sally that they hadn’t noticed in other major storms was a lot of travel on the interstate during landfall.
He says if you are planning on leaving don’t wait until the last minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.