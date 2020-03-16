Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said at a news conference Monday afternoon there are no plans to close restaurants or bars because of COVID-19.
When asked what he would do if Governor Kay Ivey ordered those establishments closed, the mayor said, “If the governor says to shut them down, we’re going to shut them down. But my intention is not to shut anything down. I believe that the disciplines that individuals have that you’re not going to have packed theaters, you’re not going to have packed restaurants. You know, it just doesn’t seem to be there, but, if there is a mandate and we do those things, honestly I’m going to follow suit.“
The mayor also said he’s working with restaurants on social distancing and encouraging space between diners.
