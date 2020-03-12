Coronavirus is stating to force the cancellation of events, not only around the country, but in the Mobile area as well.
And that is raising concerns among elected leaders like Mobile's mayor.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson addressed the cancellations among other issues at a news conference Thursday morning.
And,later, at Thursday's Mobile City Council meeting, the director of the Mobile County Health Department gave an update to the council about the coronavirus itself.
The mayor said the Touch-a-Truck event scheduled for Hank Aaron Stadium was cancelled for this Saturday because of coronavirus concerns.
Mayor Stimpson says there's a delicate balancing act between trying to make sure people stay safe and helping organizations that sponsor events to raise money to help others.
Stimpson said, "If they miss these windows of opportunity here to have these fundraisers they have been putting on all year long, or planning for all year long, what will be the impact on that organizations to later provide services that they are providing to those in the most need, greatest need?"
The mayor also said he wants to be careful not to overreact because so many families live week to week on paychecks.
Stimpson said, "If we say we're going to shut down everything, let's say to be extreme, we're going to shut down stuff, the negative impact that that will have on our families, is that greater than the exposure to the corona?"
During Thursday’s Mobile City Council meeting, Dr. Bernard Eichold, the Health Officer for the Mobile County Health Department, talked to the council about coronavirus concerns.
He said Alabama needs to be ready.
Eichold said, "Probably we have potential cases that we need to enhance our testing. That is being discussed on a conference call now."
Eichold also said the federal government did not allow any lab testing for the coronavirus until recently, but discussions about new testing are going on now.
He said, "Some places are having more aggressive testing, but we think we will bring that testing on line."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.