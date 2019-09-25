MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The future of the Mobile Civic Center is evolving, after citizens weighed in on the development project. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is working with developer, Cordish Companies, on a possible new plan — that includes adding some new features while also keeping some of the current structure.
Mayor Stimpson gives update on future of Mobile Civic Center
