MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has released a statement on the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Friday night. It reads as follows.
“Today as we cover our City in prayer for the victims injured, I would like to thank our public safety teams for their rapid response to the senseless act of violence at Ladd Stadium.
Our children and their families deserve to enjoy a high school football game or any public event without the thought of gun violence.
As a community, we will heal. As a community, we have to get the guns out of the hands of our youth.” -Mayor Sandy Stimpson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.