MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The Mobile Mayor's office has released a statement about rescinding the city wide curfew.
The statement reads as follows:
"Mayor Sandy Stimpson has rescinded the city-wide curfew requiring all city streets clear between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. The curfew, inacted September 16-September 19, was created as a safety precaution due to the wide-spread loss of power throughout the City including major intersections."
