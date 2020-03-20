Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson worked out a deal to have COVID-19 (coronavirus) testing kits available in the city of Mobile by April 1st.
George Talbot, Director of Communications and External Affairs, confirmed this information Friday night.
According to Talbot, a local company, Synergy Laboratories will develop the tests.
The city has already set up drive-in COVID-19 testing locations that will be in operation when testing kits become available.
The sites are located at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and The Grounds in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue crews spent Thursday setting up air-conditioned tents at the sites.
