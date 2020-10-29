THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- The southwest Alabama town of Thomasville in Clarke County suffered greatly as Hurricane Zeta stormed through the region following its Wednesday night landfall in Louisiana.
Mayor Sheldon Allison Day has been keeping residents informed via Facebook. Early in the day Thursday, Day posted, "At this point, Clarke County is 100% without power. We took a major blow last night."
Later Thursday morning, the mayor posted this comprehensive update:
HURRICANE ZETA RECOVERY UPDATE:
-Hwy 5 is now clear from Thomasville to the Wilcox County line
-43 is clear of trees but has a major phone line hanging low and only smaller vehicles can pass it. No trucks can pass. We have calls In to AT&T trying to expedite the line getting raised to normal height.
-Old Hwy 5 is now clear from Rural Road on the South to the Water Treatment Plant on the Northend.
-Gates Drive, Joe Davis, and Quincey Ingram are clear.
-We have crews on Tallahatta Sorigs Road and Midway Road right now.
-We have crews headed to Griffin Ave, Johnson St. , and Oakridge subdivision.
-Peach Tree Road is open to the City Limits
Once we finish clearing our main highways and feeder streets, we will double back and check every street in between.
OUR WATER SYSTEM AND HOSPITAL HAVE FULL BACK UP POWER GENERATION. All generators are running as needed. There will be no interruption of water services. All pumping facilities and water treatment plant are on back up power and running as normal.
