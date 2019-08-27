A piece of history is sitting in the homes of dozens of several McGill-Toolen Alumni today. The school sold more than 80 of their old doors to former students and teachers.
The school made a Facebook post about the sell and sent out an email blast and within about an hour and a half all the doors were sold.
Thousands of students have walked the hallways, sat in the desk, and opened and closed those doors. The doors are very sentimental for many of them.
"It brings back for me when i like at this door is all of the incredible students, I've had the opportunity to teach and how they've touched my life," said Assistant Principal and former teacher Lisa Robertson, who bought one of the doors.
Robertson said she can't wait to find a permanent place for something that holds so many memories for her.
"It's just very special to me and I don't know what I'm going to do with the door but I'm going to do something. My daughter was in this classroom with me as her teacher," she said.
Principal Michelle Haas is the brains behind the idea. She said after attending a safety training, she wanted to make her school more safe. She said the funds were available for new, more safe doors and it all just worked out.
"We've replaced every classroom doors and we've replaced every exterior door. Along with those we've got a locking mechanism in place where we can use our phones, our apps to lock. We have some strategically placed panic buttons that we can either lock the doors all at one time from the outside or we can lock the doors as we call the calvary and let the police know as well," Haas explained.
