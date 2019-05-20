McGill-Toolen beat Bob Jones 7-6 to win the state 7A high school baseball championship Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Mobile's McGill-Toolen Yellow Jackets were in Montgomery for the AHSAA State Championships, beating Bob Jones twice in a three-game series to win the program's first-ever state title.
The teamed joined FOX10 News at 4pm for a live interview with Bri MacNaught.
