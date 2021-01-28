COVID-19 Vaccination Update
MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) will hold several events in the coming days in an effort to continue administering first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has announced the current vaccine availability is critically low, resulting in frequent shortages statewide, including in Mobile County. As a result of this shortage, MCHD is currently providing as many dosages as possible with the given supply.
Officials say there are several opportunities to receive first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week from drive-thru clinics across the county. Additionally, a second-dose vaccine clinic will be held on Friday, January 29, at the Alabama Cruise Terminal for patients who received their first vaccine dose with MCHD between December 28 – 31, 2020.
MCHD will no longer take appointments for vaccinations, and all vaccination clinics will operate on a first-come, first-served basis until further notice.
The eligibility requirements have not changed. Those currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are those 75 years of age and older, health care workers, first responders and hospital-based occupations at high risk for exposure. The upcoming vaccine clinics are as follows:
• Second-dose vaccination event
o Alabama Cruise Terminal | 201 S. Water St., Mobile
o Friday, January 29 | 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
o You must bring your vaccination card to the event.
o You must have received your first dose with MCHD.
o Wheelchairs are available for those who need them.
• First-dose, drive-thru vaccination event
o Semmes Health Center | 3810 Wulff Rd., Semmes
o Tuesday, February 2 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
• First-dose, drive-thru vaccination event
o Family Health Citronelle | 19250 N. Mobile St., Citronelle
o Thursday, February 4 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
o Drive-thru route will take place on N. Main St. between S. Center St. and Main St.
• First-dose, drive-thru vaccination event
o Belsaw Middle School | 1620 Gartman Circle, Mount Vernon
o Saturday, February 6 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
In addition to the daily Facebook live updates, the following communication platforms for COVID-19 vaccination information from MCHD are as follows:
• Phone: 251-410-MCHD
• MCHD Website: mchd.org
• COVID-19 vaccination and event updates: http://bit.ly/mchdcovid-19
Please note you should not receive COVID-19 vaccines within 14 days of receiving any other vaccination or within 90 days of receiving monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19. If you have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 10 days or are currently being monitored for COVID-19 infection, please defer vaccination until isolation or quarantine period ends. If you have questions regarding your personal medical conditions and whether you should receive COVID-19 vaccinations, please consult with your health care provider.
We appreciate the public’s continued patience, as our limited vaccine supply is allocated based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and ADPH.
Governor Kay Ivey has extended the current Safer at Home order through March 5, 2021, with no amendments to the current plan. Please remember to wear your face covering, social distance and wash your hands. If you have been completely vaccinated, you must still abide by these guidelines. MCHD will provide additional COVID-19 vaccination updates as they become available.
