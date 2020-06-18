After a day of a relatively small number of COVID cases around the state reported Wednesday, the pendulum swung back Thursday.
After fewer than about 400 new cases reported Wednesday state wide, more than 880 were reported Thursday.
In Mobile, county health department officials say there were 36 new cases, roughly the same number as the last five days.
The total stands at over 2800.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said they continue to see a gradual increase in cases associated with community transmission.
The age group, however, attracts attention.
Dr. Murphree said, "The new cases that we have been added over the last couple of weeks are primarily in younger people, so, like in that 20 to 50 category is where we're seeing the most growth."
What's more, two percent of the cases are between zero and four years old.
Mobile County remains second in the state behind Montgomery.
Baldwin County has 386 cases and an additional nine reported Thursday.
