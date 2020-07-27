Mobile County has set another weekly record for an increase in COVID-19 cases.
But the increase over the previous week isn't as large as it has been in the past.
The Mobile County Health Department reported 1202 last week.
It's a record and an increase of 71 over the previous week.
But some of the increases reported by the health department in the weeks before that ranged from the low 200's to 300's.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the health department also says the percent of people testing positive had been running about 21 percent, 22 percent, but they've now seen that going down recently.
She says, "The preliminary data for last week shows that it has gone down again slightly to 15 percent of all laboratory tests have tested positive for COVID. This is a small glimmer of hope in that, you know, four weeks straight reduction in the amount, the percent positive of all laboratory tests might be an early indicator that our efforts to physically distance ourselves and wear a mask and other things, that it may be having an effect."
The daily increase in COVID-19 cases was 169, close to what it has been the last couple of days, and down from the 200's last Thursday and Friday.
One additional death was reported Monday.
Also, the department announced, effective this week, it will only have news conferences on Facebook on Monday and Friday, and a "Wellness Wednesday" segment on Wednesday
It says the increased number of cases are putting a greater strain on staff and day to day response,
