The number of COVID cases reported Thursday morning by Mobile County Health Department was eye-opening.
The number was 390, almost double of what was an earlier record.
However, Thursday afternoon, leaders with the health department said that was not correct and explained why.
They blame a processing error of lab results.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said Thursday afternoon, "Due to a processing error of laboratory results, the number of cases reported this morning, an addition of 390 cases was an over reporting. A number of negative test results were sent to, or were processed, as if they were positive, so that resulted in an incredible number of cases added yesterday."
Dr. Murphree said, when they re-ran the data, it showed, instead, that 263 cases were added yesterday, which would still be a record.
She says wants to wait until tomorrow to see if additional corrections will be made because of what she called the routing designation of some of the lab results that were, in fact, negative, that were clicked as positive.
But Dr. Murphree also showed a graph saying modeling coming out from some researchers at the University of Alabama-Birmingham was estimating the number of people hospitalized for COVID each day in Mobile more than doubling by the first week in September from what they are now, which is about 190.
