Some encouraging numbers, at least for Tuesday, on COVID-19 cases from the Mobile County Health Department.
Tuesday, the department reported 130 COVID cases.
That is down from 169 from the count reported Monday and the lowest number in 7 days.
One death was reported
The department is still not reporting hospitalizations as it says it works on a better system of coming up with an accurate number.
And the percent Presumed Recovered is 40.5 %
Vaccine maker Moderna started its final trial, a Phase Three clinical trial, of a coronavirus vaccine Monday.
Volunteers from almost 90 sites around the country are participating in the study.
The first person to receive the vaccine test was a news anchor woman in Savannah, Georgia.
Officials say about 15,000 people will receive the vaccine, another 15,000 saline water.
One of the doctors involved in the testing said, "We want people who are going to be exposed out there in the community, living their lives, whether they are say, a health care worker, where, unfortunately, they get exposed frequently, maybe they work in a grocery store, but we want people who are, unfortunately, at risk."
The hope is the results will be clear in a few months and that a vaccine could be on the market by the end of this year or the beginning of the next.
First, it has to be proven safe and effective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.