The Mobile County Health Department reports COVID-19 cases are back in the triple digits in Wednesday's report, but it was not a huge increase from the report Tuesday.
For the last two days, the new COVID-19 cases in Mobile County have been in the double digits.
In Wednesday's report, the number is over the hundred mark, but at 108.
However, the health department is also reporting 8 deaths added from yesterday's report, bringing the total number to 212.
A new listing the department added is "Currently Hospitalized."
That's now at 178, down one from yesterday.
The number Hospitalized To Date is over 1400.
The National Institutes of Health have announced two advanced trials are being launched testing man-made synthetic antibodies.
Scientists were able to isolate an antibody from a blood sample in a COVID-19 survivor.
They then made a copy of it in a lab.
They're hoping the man-made antibodies can shorten the severity of COVID-19 and interfere with the virus' ability to infect other people.
Aaron Bishop of Texas is a COVID-19 survivor.
Bishop said, "Recovering from it, we know the severity, and I'll just say it, I mean, I thank God everyday that he kept us in the midst of all of this that we were able to become survivors and not experience the things that others have experienced."
The second phase of the trials is expected to be done in eight weeks.
And researchers should know by October or November if the treatment works.
